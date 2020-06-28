Heartburn over perks: DAVV professor takes to twitter, says registrar gets vehicle and other facilities while HoD doesn't

Indore: Prof Anand Kar, who had made headlines last year for attacking his former vice-chancellor Narendra Dhakad and his old colleague Suresh Chand on facebook, has now gave vent to his frustration on twitter – this time on university registrar.

In one of his recent tweets, he expressed his discontent on registrar getting more respect and facilities even when the officer draws lesser salary then a professor.

“I feel, in India a Registrar/Dpty Reg of a varsity is respected more than a #HoD/Prof of #UTD. Although the #salary of the former is less</=to that of latter, a Reg gets vehicle & other facilities, but HoD doesn't get even when both r admin posts. Is it justified?,” his tweet reads.