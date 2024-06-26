Mp Eyeopener: Sorry State Of School Education In State, Anganwadi Children Forced To Sit On Wet Floors

Kids are seen studying in a dilapidated building with leaky walls | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Depicting the sorry state of educational establishments in the State, the children of an Anganwadi centre here are forced to sit on damp floors as they are devoid of adequate infrastructure, despite funds being allocated for the same.

The situation has come to light in Anganwadi centre number 3, Sanjay Colony, Bagh where kids are seen studying in a dilapidated building with leaky walls and a floor that remains perpetually wet due to the downpour in the region.

As per an Anganwadi worker, Vandana Morane, the students are forced to study in dire conditions due to dilapidated conditions, despite officials being aware of the situation. Despite efforts to clear the water, the persistent dampness

continues to prevail, deterring local parents from sending their children to the centre during inclement weather.

Project officer Dakshdev Sharma acknowledged the problem, attributing responsibility for construction to the local panchayat, which oversees such infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, the sarpanch of the village, Dharmendra Bamniya, said that he had no knowledge of the funds being released for construction, and placed the blame on the lack of funds for the same.

This issue, exacerbated by recurrent rains, has persisted for the past three to four years, posing significant health risks to the young attendees.

Read Also WATCH: Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Takes Oath As TMC MP In 18th Lok Sabha

Classes should not be conducted in dilapidated buildings: BRC Bhanwar

Sardarpur: Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) Boot Singh Bhanwar, in a letter to all the public teachers and headmasters of Sardarpur tehsil, directed that classes should not be conducted in the dilapidated buildings.

This directive follows the collapse of the roof of Government Primary School in Ruparel village on Sunday night due to a storm and rain, as reported by Free Press on Monday.

The incident drew the attention of MLA Pratap Grewal, who inspected the site and expressed strong displeasure at the state of many government school buildings in Sardarpur tehsil. Grewal emphasised the urgent need for repairs or new construction to ensure student safety.

Bhanwar's letter warned that teachers and headmasters would be held collectively responsible if any incidents occurred due to the use of unsafe classrooms.

However, the letter did not address any plans or measures for repairing or replacing the dilapidated structures, which has sparked public debate.

The community is concerned about the lack of proactive steps to safeguard students, highlighting the critical need for government action to address these hazardous conditions promptly.