 'Jai Hindu Rashtra': BJP MP Gangwar's Tit-For-Tat Response To Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' Chant In Lok Sabha (VIDEO)
HomeIndia'Jai Hindu Rashtra': BJP MP Gangwar's Tit-For-Tat Response To Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' Chant In Lok Sabha (VIDEO)

The BJP MP's comment kicked up a row in the house as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav objected to the 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' comment and said that "it was against the values of the Constitution."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar |

A row broke out after BJP MP Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar said, 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' (long live Hindu Rashtra) during his oath taking as an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha. The video clip of the MP's oath taking was shared on X by the right-wing handles, who hailed him for his stance. However, the BJP Bareilly MP was also criticised by a few members in the house.

The BJP MP's comment was the second such controversy in the day in parliament. Earlier, a controversy broke out over AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' remark in the Parliament during his oath taking as MP.

VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' After Taking Oath As MP In Parliament, Sparks Uproar
article-image

Owaisi's comments kicked up a row and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje objected to his 'Jai Palestine' comment. The chair assured her that nothing apart from rule approved discourse would go on the record. Owaisi further clarified that he said what he had to say in the Parliament.

