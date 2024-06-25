VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' After Taking Oath As MP In Parliament, Sparks Uproar

X

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stroked a fresh controversy on Tuesday as he said “Jai Palestine” after taking an oath as the Hyderabad MP inside the lower house of the Parliament.

As Owaisi was finishing his oath in Urdu, towards the end he said, "...Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbir, Allah Hu Akbar"

Owaisi has been known for his vocal support of Palestine since Israel’s war on Gaza. Time and again, the Hyderabad MP, has on many occasions supported the Palestinian cause and asked to condemn Israel.

As per reports, earlier in February, Owaisi had expressed solidarity with Palestine during a gathering in Hyderabad. Back then Owaisi had urged India's support for South Africa in the International Court of Justice against Israel and called for prayers for Palestinians.

In addition to this, Owaisi in February 2023, had urged PM Modi to facilitate the establishment of a humanitarian corridor into Gaza and communicate its necessity to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Soon after taking oath as an MP, Owaisi in a post on X wrote," Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sincerity."

Reacting to the controversy which erupted after his oath, Owaisi, as he walked out of the Parliament, said, "Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution. You should also listen to what others say. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."

Owaisi, who took oath as MP for the fifth time, defeated BJP’s Madhavi Latha from the Hyderabad constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He found himself in the middle of a storm as the ruling NDA leaders raised questions against this oath-taking with some saying that what the AIMIM chief said inside the Parliament was against the rules of the House.

"The slogan 'Jai Palestine' given by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament today is absolutely wrong. This is against the rules of the House. He does not say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while living in India... People should understand that he does unconstitutional work while living in the country," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Oath-taking of newly elected MPs continues for the second day

The oath-taking of newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha resumed on Tuesday, the second day of the first session of the Lower House of Parliament.

Among the prominent members to be sworn in were former Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Supriya Sule of the NCP, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

After taking the oath, Sule touched pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab's feet and sought blessings from BJP MP and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

At the outset, the pro-tem speaker said that 262 newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took the oath on Monday and the rest will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Most of the members who were sworn in in the first hour of the day hail from Maharashtra and took the oath in Marathi while a few did it in English and Hindi.

The first MP who took the oath on Tuesday was Gowaal Kagada Padavi, a Congress member elected from the Nandurbar constituency.

He was followed by Shobha Dinesh Bachhav (Congress), who was elected from Dhule, and Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), who was elected from Jalgaon.

Among those present in the House were Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the DMK's T R Baalu, the TMC's Mahua Moitra and the Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal among others.

Pro-tem speaker reminds MPs not to deviate from prescribed oath

Many of the MPs raised slogans such as "Jai Hind", "Jai Maharashtra", "Jai Bheem" and "Jai Shivaji" immediately after taking their oath.

On at least one occasion, the pro-tem speaker reminded members not to deviate from the prescribed oath and read aloud only what was written on the paper they had been given.