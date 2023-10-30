MP Election 2023: Kailash Vijayvargiya & Ramesh Mendola File Nomination From Indore-1 & Indore-2

MP Election 2023: Kailash Vijayvargiya Files Nomination From Indore-1, Submits Mendola’s Before His From Indore-2 | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya filed his nomination from Indore-1 on Monday. Vijayvargiya submitted the form at the auspicious time at 2.51 in the noon. But before filing his nomination, Vijayvargiya submitted the form of candidate from Indore-2, Ramesh Mendola.

Earlier, in the morning before submitting his forms, the MLA visited Khajrana Ganesh temple and Bada Ganpati. From here they reached the collectorate office along with his rally. Along with him, candidate Ramesh Mendola from Indore-2 also submitted his nomination.

Pintu Namdev

Vijayvargiya and Mendola, who were going to the collectorate crossing Rajwada, reached the collectorate office when only 30 minutes were left to file the nomination papers, i.e. at 2: 30 pm. Finally, he submitted his nomination papers at 2:51 pm.

Vijayvargiya Claims 55 Stronghold Seats In Malwa

Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed, "BJP is coming back to power with an overwhelming majority. We fulfill the promises we make. We do not make false promises like Congress. BJP has more than 55 stronghold seats in Malwa and will win from more than 160 seats of Madhya Pradesh."

Apart from this, BJP candidate from Indore 1 Kailash Vijayvargiya also targeted Congress. He claimed, "After the elections, the whereabouts of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will not be known, they will be seen abroad only."

Mendola Says Congress Stands No Where

Before submitting his nomination, BJP candidate from Indore-2 Mendola said that we will fight this election in the name of development. “We have developed a lot here. We would request the public to teach a lesson to Sanatan's opponents,” said the representative.

He added, “Congress stands no where in the race. Kailash Vijayvargiya will win from Indore-1 with a historic vote. People have already witnessed the BJP government and its development projects.”

It is noteworthy that because Kailash Vijayvargiya is contesting the elections, Indore-1 seat is included in the high profile seats of the state. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had come to inaugurate his election office on Sunday.

The Congress candidate who is facing Vijayvargiya is MLA Sanjay Shukla. Shukla has already submitted his nomination. Also, against Ramesha Mendola, Congress has fielded Chintu Choukse. He has also filed their nomination already.