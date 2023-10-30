MP Elections 2023: Only 7% Of Claimed ₹13.4 Trn Investment In State Realised, Says Sapra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their attack on the ruling BJP government in the state, senior Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra said that the state got just seven per cent of investment of the claimed MoU of Rs 13.4 trillion signed between 2007 and 2016.

“Shivraj Singh government has not only fooled the people but also the industrialists of the state. More than 4,000 registered and unregistered MSMEs have shut in the last 10 years. About 50 per cent of pharmaceutical industries got closed in the state due to the poor policies of the government,” Sapra said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Congress’ Indore in-charge quoted the example of Palda industrial area in Indore and said, “The area has a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore and the government is getting crores as tax from the industrialists but still they are struggling for basic facilities like electricity, water, drainage, stormwater line, and others.”

He added that the major reason behind the same is the government’s negligence in notifying the area. “Most of the other industrial areas in the state are also facing a similar fate. The tall claims of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring Toy Cluster is pending for two years while the land allotment for furniture cluster is pending for three years,” the Congress said.

He reiterated the announcement of Congress mentioned in the manifesto and said that they will develop the areas and also provide cheaper electricity to make them compete with the industries in Gujarat and other states.

City Congress president Surjeet Chaddha, state spokesperson Nilabh Shukla, Aminul Suri, Rajesh Choukse, and Amit Chourasiya also addressed the conference.

Vijayvargiya is frustrated after getting ticket

Replying to a query on Vijayvargiya’s comment on Priyanka Gandhi, Sapra said, “He is frustrated on getting the ticket as he was not willing to contest the election. Now, he has been making unnecessary comments which shows his frustration.”

