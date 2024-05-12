MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore To Break Record Of Gopalganj, Bastar; NOTA May Create A New One | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore constituency has become the hottest of all the eight seats going to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13. All eyes are set on how many voters press the NOTA button in Indore. In the 2024 parliamentary election, there are chances that the Indore Lok Sabha constituency will create a record in NOTA. NOTA button in the EVM was introduced in 2013. In 2014 and 2019 elections, the voters were given NOTA option.

NOTA recorded the highest number of votes at Gopalganj in Bihar. In 2019, 51, 660 voters pressed the NOTA button in Gopalganj where 5.3% of voters opted for NOTA which was on the third position in this constituency. Next to Gopalganj, it was Bastar in Chhattisgarh where 4.56% of people opted for NOTA button. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the largest number of voters pressed the NOTA button.

As many as 41,667 people –5.04% of the total voters – opted for NOTA button. It has happened for the first time that the Congress is supporting NOTA. Because the intellectuals of Indore and the Congress came in support of NOTA, it may create a record in this election. In 2019, 5,045 voters of Indore opted for the NOTA button, which 0.31% of total votes. In 2014, 5,944 people pressed NOTA button, which 0.45% of total votes. In 2014, the Congress got 3.88 lakh votes, which was 29.47% of total votes. The party got 5.20 lakh votes in 2019, which was 31.97% of total votes. Even if some percentage of votes that the Congress got in the two previous elections goes to NOTA, there will be a record.