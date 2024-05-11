MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders Of INDI Alliance Cowards, Says Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan | FP Photo

Mandsaur/ Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on Saturday, criticised Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, calling them the 'jokers of politics', and accused leaders of the INDI Alliance of cowardice and intellectual bankruptcy. Chauhan contrasted the UPA government with the current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India is not afraid and asserting Modi's leadership with a '56-inch chest'.

The ex-CM was addressing public meetings at Mandsaur and Ratlam districts in support of BJP candidates Sudhir Gupta for the Mandsaur seat and Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan for the Ratlam-Jhabua seat. During the event, Chauhan extended greetings on Lord Parshuram Jayanti, emphasising the importance of justice and living for others.

Chauhan also targeted the Congress, accusing it of being hostage to leftists and NGOs. He criticised Sam Pitroda's suggestion of imposing an inheritance tax, stating that it goes against the Indian tradition of saving for children's future. He further accused Congress of being disconnected from Indian values and traditions.

Regarding the Ram temple issue, Chauhan criticised Congress for not participating in the celebrations after the Supreme Court' erdict. He accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of opposing Lord Ram and stated that "Manthara has sat on the intelligence of Congress," referring to the character from the Ramayana who influenced Kaikeyi against Lord Ram.

Chauhan highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, including the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and reservation for women in local bodies. He also expressed his commitment to the "Lakhpati Didi" mission, aiming to ensure that every woman'sáannual income exceeds Rs 1 lakh. Chauhan praised Prime Minister Modi as an unprecedented leader, highlighting achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute.

'BJP committed to development'

Alot: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, led a spirited roadshow in support of BJP candidate Anil Firozia, captivating the city with his impassioned speech. Despite the scorching heat, the streets were thronged with enthusiastic supporters, welcoming Chauhan with flower showers at various spots. Addressing the gathering, Chauhan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support.

He highlighted BJP's commitment to development, citing initiatives like the 'Lakhpati Brahmin Yojana,' aimed at empowering women. He criticised the Congress, labelling it as a "tarnished Congress" and emphasised thatáthe future of with the BJP. Accompanied by key party members, including MLA Chintamani Malviya and former MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Chouhan's roadshow traversed through various prominent locations, culminating in a vibrant street meeting at the municipal intersection.