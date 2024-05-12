Indore: Family Court Orders Man To Pay ₹34K Monthly Maintenance To Wife, Kids | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Family Court ordered a transport businessman to pay Rs 34,000 per month to his wife and twin children in a maintenance case. The accused and in-laws were allegedly demanding that one of the twins be killed because he is physically disabled since birth as 70 per cent of his brain is filled with water.

According to information, the case is of Simran, resident of Indore. She was married to Ahmedabad-based transporter on 15 September 2018.

She had twin sons in September 2019. After that, the husband started harassing her for dowry. In 2021, the husband filed a divorce case in Ahmedabad but in 2022 the wife filed a case against him for dowry harassment, domestic violence and maintenance. The Supreme Court transferred the case to Indore court on the wife's request.

Read Also Indore: Three Youths End Life Within 24 Hours

The court was informed, Simran is not able to do anything apart from looking after her child as he was paralysed and a plea was made that Rs 2 lakh per month should be given for the treatment of the child.

The court ordered the husband to give Rs 15,000 to his wife Simran, Rs 7,000 to one son and Rs 12,000 to his ailing son every month. Maintenance will have to be paid to both the sons till they attain adulthood and to the wife for life. The court has also ordered the husband to pay the outstanding amount of about Rs 10 lakh from 2022 till now.