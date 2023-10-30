MP Election 2023: CM Gets Rousing Support During Road Show In Budhni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted road show in Budhni region on Sunday. He made a scathing attack on Congress.

“For State Congress President Kamal Nath, politics is employment but for BJP, politics is a medium to serve people,” he said. Talking about the recent Damoh tour of Priyanka Gandhi, he said Priyanka accepted one truth that Congress didn’t work for development.

The road show of CM covered Rehti Nagar, Satnara, Behrunda Nagar, Gopalpur. In his speech, he said, “Nath has no connect with the people as he comes from business corporate world. He never went to villages and walked on muddy lanes of fields.

Even when there was natural calamity, he didn’t go there,” he said. He spoke about Damoh visit of Priyanka Gandhi and said she was lying regularly. “ Out of 100 lies, she spoke one truth that her father Rajiv Gandhi did not develop Amethi,” he stated. He added that Budhni’s development halted during Congress rule.

Kakarda, Bogda, Berkheda had no roads but now there is a road network connecting one place from another. During road show, there were some emotional moments when a beneficiary of Ladli Laxmi gave money from piggy bank to him for election expenditure. A woman in Salkanpur offered a ring to him. He asked the people to vote for BJP in the election.

