MP Election 2023: Since Last Polls, 3 Constituencies See Dip In Number Of Voters 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the population of Madhya Pradesh rising, one would naturally assume that the number of voters in state’s assembly constituencies would also increase.

However, there are three assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh where the number has been dipped since the last assembly elections in 2018. The highest numbers of electors have declined in Singrauli by 4,064 voters followed by Jabalpur West by 3,834 voters and Jabalpur Cantonment by 2,400 voters.

Each assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh has seen a surge in its elector numbers except these three constituencies. The Huzur constituency in Bhopal district has seen the highest increment by 73,957 in the number of voters followed by Rau and Sanwer constituencies in Indore district by 66,448 voters and 55,704 voters respectively.

While there are different reasons for the drop in the number of voters in Jabalpur West and Jabalpur Cantt, Singrauli collector Arun Kumar Parmar said that a large number of employees of NTPC, Northern Coalfields Limited and other PSUs were transferred or retired and their names had been removed from the electoral list. “New voters have also been added but their numbers may be less,” he added.

The assembly seats in Singrauli and Jabalpur Cantt. had been won by BJP for the last three elections. The Jabalpur West constituency had been won by Congress for the last two elections. The BJP has fielded Jabalpur MP and former state president Rakesh Singh to clinch this seat from Congress. He is contesting against the Congress candidate and two times sitting MLA Tarun Bhanot.

Assembly constituencies in which the number of voters has declined since the last assembly election in 2018

Constituency Electors in 2018 Electors in 2023 Number of Electors declined Singrauli 2,20,643 2,16,579 4,064

Jabalpur West 2,32,820 2,28,986 3,834

Jabalpur Cantt. 1,88,016 1,85,616 2,400

Top three assembly constituencies where the number of electors has increased since the last assembly election in 2018

Constituency Electors in 2018 Electors in 2023 No of Electors Increased Huzur 2,96,391 3,70,348 73,957

Rau 2,89,396 3,55,844 66,448

Sanwer 2,46,685 3,02,389 55,704

Top ten assembly constituencies by number of electors

Rank Constituency Electors

1 Indore-5 4,13,447

2 Govindpura 3,92,905

3 Huzur 3,70,348

4 Indore-1 3,63,805

5 Rau 3,55,844

6 Narela 3,49,472

7 Indore-2 3,48,806

8 Gwalior East 3,30,404

9 Burhanpur 3,22,985

10 Jhabua 3,12,745

Ten smallest assembly constituencies by number of electors

Rank Constituency Electors

1 Kotama 1,50,542

2 Anuppur 1,78,830

3 Jawad 1,81,766

4 Jabalpur Cantt 1,85,616

5 Tarana 1,87,469

6 Indore-3 1,88,246

7 Tendukheda 1,88,881

8 Timarni 1,89,620

9 Bhander 1,90,136

10 Bina 1,90,765



With inputs from Aman Sharma