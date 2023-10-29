MP: Ganja Worth ₹50 Lakh Seized In Gwalior, 4 Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four individuals were arrested with a truck full of Ganja worth more than Rs 50 lakh by the police in Gwalior on Sunday.

The police apprehended four individuals, including a key leader involved in a case of robbery, for which a reward of ₹5,000 had been announced.

The information reached the Gwalior Crime Branch about a truck, from Odisha, carrying a load of marijuana entering the city. The Crime Branch fortified its intelligence network and formed specialized teams. Additional SP Crime, Rishikesh Meena, led the investigation.

As soon as the truck was spotted nearing Laxmangarh Pulia in Maharajpura Police Station's area, the Crime Branch team cordoned it off and seized the truck. Moreover, the police arrested four criminals traveling in a Scorpio who were attempting to escape. One among them was a suspect in a recent robbery case in the Ghatigang Thana area, with a reward of ₹5,000 on his head.

After a thorough investigation, the estimated value of the seized marijuana in the truck was around ₹50 lakhs. Consequently, the arrested individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.

ASP Rajesh Singh Chandel, providing details at the Police Control Room, mentioned that two of the arrested individuals were drivers, while another was identified as a gang leader involved in the marijuana trade. It was found that the gang used to bring marijuana from Odisha, and their illegal activities expanded around Gwalior and its nearby regions. However, the police have taken decisive action against this narcotics trade.

