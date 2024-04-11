MP: Dozen Fall Victim To Bull's Fury In Khandwa

Bull | Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed in a small Khedi village in the Khandwa district after an uncontrollable bull went on a rampage attacking at least a dozen people, injuring a woman and knocking down a young man.

Eyewitnesses recount a harrowing scene as the bull indiscriminately targeted anyone in its path.

According to reports, the bull's frenzy began around six in the evening on Wednesday, catching villagers off guard. The normally placid animal turned aggressive, lunging at anyone who crossed its path along the main road.

With each attack, panic gripped the village, as residents scrambled to avoid the rampaging beast. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of terror as the bull charged through the village, its sheer strength evident as it effortlessly picked up unsuspecting individuals and flung them aside.

Approximately a dozen people fell victim to the bull's fury, with one woman suffering injuries in the onslaught. The injured woman was swiftly transported to the district hospital for medical attention, where she is currently receiving treatment for her wounds. The severity of her injuries remains undisclosed at this time.

Local authorities were eventually able to regain control of the bull, but not before it had wreaked havoc and caused widespread panic among the villagers.

The incident has left the community shaken, prompting concerns about the safety of residents and the need for measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As the village of Khedi begins to recover from the chaos unleashed by the uncontrollable bull, questions linger about what sparked the animal's sudden aggression and how such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.