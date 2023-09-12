MP Crime: Man Kills Stepmom, Her Daughter Over Family Feud, Then Jumps To Death From Terrace In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, first, allegedly murdered his stepmother and her daughter, then jumped off the terrace and killed himself in Mandsaur on Tuesday over a family dispute. Their bodies were recovered from their house located in Tilakheda area of Pipliyamandi in Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district.

According to the information, the man first killed the duo – his stepmother and stepsister and then he ended his life by suicide. A team of cops led by SP Anurag Sujania reached the spot.

Family feud is being said to be the main reason for the incident that took place in Tilakheda of Pipliyamandi Nagar.

It is said that the son burnt his stepmother, but it will be clear only after the investigation whether she was killed or burnt alive by her stepson. Later, the daughter was murdered.

According to the information received from the police, Sunita (40) w/o Kishore Mali and Himanshi d/o Kishore Mali were murdered under the Pipliyamandi police station area on Tuesday. Prima facie, this incident took place due to a domestic dispute by the step son of the deceased, Vinod (21), son of Kishore Mali. After the incident, Vinod also jumped from the roof; he died during treatment.

