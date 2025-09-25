Indore News: Preparations For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Roll Reviewed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations to start the mega special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, commencement date of which is yet not fixed, are going on in full swing in the district.

In a review meeting, block level officers (BLOs) were instructed to ensure the work was error free.

As per the instructions of collector and district election officer Shivam Verma, a meeting was held on Thursday with BLOs, block level supervisors, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers posted in assembly constituencies No. 205 Indore-2, 206 Indore-3, 207 Indore-4 and 208 Indore-5 of Indore district to review preparations for the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Additional collector and deputy district election officer Pawar Navjeevan Vijay instructed the officers and employees appointed for this work to complete the work without any errors within the stipulated time frame. Assistant deputy district election officer Ajit Shrivastava also explained the nitty-gritty of the SIR.

During the review, the BLOs and supervisors who were found to have failed to complete the work, were also reprimanded. The supervisors’ progress was found to be unsatisfactory and they were instructed to improve their work and complete it immediately.

A meeting of the officers appointed in the remaining assembly constituencies of the district is scheduled on Friday.