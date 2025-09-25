 Indore News: IMC Mayor, Commissioner Lead ‘One Day–One Hour Shramdaan’ Drive
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav sweeps road beneath Photi Kothi bridge on Thursday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing ‘Swachhata Seva Pakhwada’ campaign, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav took part in the ‘One Day – One Hour Shramdaan’ initiative on Thursday morning.

The event was organised beneath the Photi Kothi square bridge, where the leaders swept the area to spread the message of cleanliness and also administered a cleanliness pledge to participants.

The drive witnessed active participation from local corporator Shanu Sharma, additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sisonia, health officials, NGO representatives and a large number of citizens who joined hands in the mass cleaning effort.

Bhargav highlighted that the Swachhata Seva Pakhwada, running from September 17 (the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), is aimed at reinforcing the culture of cleanliness across the city.

He further noted that the special shramdaan on September 25 also commemorated the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. “Indore has become a national model for cleanliness and is once again determined to secure the top position for the ninth consecutive year,” he said.

Yadav added that the one-hour shramdaan was carried out across every ward and locality of the city as part of the campaign. “Indore has always been prepared and committed when it comes to maintaining high standards of cleanliness,” he said.

