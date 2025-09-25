Indore News: Additional 50 MVA Power Transformer Energised At Rau |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has energised a new 50 MVA capacity power transformer at its 132 kV substation in Rau to strengthen the electricity system of Indore region.

Established at an estimated cost of Rs 9.2 crore, the energisation of this additional power transformer has not only increased the capacity of the substation but also provided an alternative arrangement to the existing transformer.

This will bring flexibility in maintenance works and ensure that consumers of Indore city receive quality power at proper voltage.

MP Transco’s chief engineer Amar Kirti Saxena said that with the installation of this transformer at the 132 kV Rau substation, besides Rau, consumers in Mhow, Harshola, Silicon City, Panther and Veterinary areas will benefit.

With this energisation, the substation’s capacity has increased to 113 MVA, while Indore’s total transformation capacity has risen to 4,402 MVA. In Indore, MP Transco transmits electricity through 13 extra high-tension substations, which include one of 400 kV, five of 220 kV and seven of 132 kV.

State’s total transformation capacity increases to 82,061 MVA

The total transformation capacity in the state has increased to 82,061 MVA. At present, the number of active power transformers of MP Transco has increased to 1,030, which includes 38 power transformers of 400 kV, 216 of 220 kV, and 776 of 132 kV.

MP Transco transmits electricity in the state through its 417 extra high-tension substations, which include 14 of 400 kV, 88 of 220 kV, and 315 of 132 kV.