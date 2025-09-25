 MP News: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held In Murder Case In Barwani
MP News: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held In Murder Case In Barwani

The two accused were in an illicit relationship; the victim's body was discovered in Indira Sagar Canal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A woman along with her brother-in-law were arrested in a murder case by Rajpur police on Thursday. As per reports, a body was discovered in Indira Sagar Canal in Kharkal village.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Pawar, confirmed by one of his relatives. Post-mortem reports confirmed that the deceased had head and body injuries which indicated homicidal violence.

Based on reports, a case of murder under Section 103 and 238 of the BNS was registered with the police station.

Based on initial investigation, police raised suspicion on deceased’s brother’s involvement in the murder. During interrogation, Sumit (18) of Hawa Bangla, Indore, confessed that he conspired with his sister-in-law (Chhaya) to murder his brother Ajay (Chhaya’s husband).

Sumit said that his family members were not happy with his illicit relationship with Chhaya. He confessed that he intoxicated his brother Ajay in a car rental while they were going to Kharkal village from Indore.

Upon reaching the village, he struck his brother with a stone on his head and then disposed his body in the canal in an unconscious state. Police arrested both the accused and sent them to judicial custody. Police also recovered the car used in crime.

