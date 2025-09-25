MP News: Mothi Mata Temple; Living Symbol Of Faith In Bhikangaon |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The Mothi Mata Temple situated in the heart of Bhikangaon is not just a religious site - it is a living symbol of faith, tradition and cultural heritage.

As the first rays of morning light fall on the temple’s red drapes, the head pandit of the temple performs all the rituals right from fragrance of incense and the glow of diyas which draws devotees daily right from early morning.

One of the temple’s most unique and inspiring features is that the form of Mothi Mata is believed to change each day. Devotees feel her presence as Mahishasura Mardini one day, as Annapurna the next and in other divine forms thereafter. This divine mystery draws pilgrims from Bhikangaon and nearby villages.

Historically, the temple began under a neem tree as a small structure with mud walls and a thatched roof. Over the decades, deep faith transformed it into a grand shrine. It was renovated about 90 years ago and took its present majestic form in year 1996.

The temple now houses idols of Bhairav Baba, Bal Hanuman, Motheswar Mahadev and Ram Darbar with artistic paintings of nine goddesses adorning its walls.

Priest Ganesh Dubey says that devotees who perform vows here with sincerity are blessed, especially unmarried girls on Shukla Paksha Ashtami who pray for a good match. Many married women continue worshipping Mothi Mata in their marital homes.

Mothi Mata Temple has become the soul of Bhikangaon, representing faith, heritage and the message that life is change and sincere prayers are never in vain.

