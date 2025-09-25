 MP News: Government Wheat Worth Over ₹11 Lakh Seized After 3-Month Delay In Gwalior
Officials seized 860 sacks of government wheat worth ₹11,70,238 from a Transport Nagar warehouse in Gwalior

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Government Wheat Worth Over ₹11 Lakh Seized After 3-Month Delay In Gwalior | Representative Image (PNG Tree)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Officials seized 860 sacks of government wheat worth Rs 11,70,238 from a Transport Nagar warehouse in Gwalior, three months after it went missing from the distribution system.

The wheat, weighing 435.71 quintals, was transported from Raisen's Golwar Warehouse to Gwalior in June by truck driver Shiv Singh Rathore. Instead of delivering it to the designated Sharmishtha Warehouse on Jhansi Bypass, Rathore unloaded it at his own warehouse in Transport Nagar.

Shockingly, neither Raisen nor Gwalior Civil Supplies Corporation officials investigated the missing wheat consignment for three months. The case only came to light when Rathore himself complained to Food Supply Department officials, claiming he was holding the wheat because he hadn't received freight payment.

District Supply Controller Arvind Bhadoria, along with other officials, seized the wheat after Rathore's complaint. The wheat was found in government gunny bags with official tags and symbols intact.

This incident occurred during severe wheat shortage in May-June when beneficiaries waited days at distribution centres. The transportation chain involved multiple contractors: Maheshwari Road Lines had the supply contract, which was sub-contracted to Salim Khan's Shine Road Lines, who then hired Rathore.

Officials have launched investigations in both Gwalior and Raisen to determine how such a large government consignment remained untracked for months during critical shortage periods.

