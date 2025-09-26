MP Human Rights Commission To Remain Vacant After Acting Chairman Rajiv Tandon’s Tenure Ends On September 26

MP News: MP Human Rights Commission Will Be Empty From Tomorrow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be none in the MP Human Rights Commission to hear the public grievances on Saturday because the tenure of service of the acting MPHRC chairman Rajiv Tandon is ending on Friday.

The post of the chairman of the HRC has been lying vacant for a long time.

As Tandon’s tenure in office will end, and as there are no members in the commission, the public complaints will go unheard.

Because there is no member in the commission, the government has decided to hold a meeting for new appointments in the commission at 4pm on September 29.

A committee, consisting of the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Speaker, appoints the members of the HR Commission.

The committee will mull over the appointment of the chairman of the commission and its two members.

According to sources, the name of Principal Secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh is ahead of others for appointment as one of the members of the committee.

Singh’s tenure of service in Vidhan Sabha is ending on September 30. As he is not getting an extension, he may be appointed a member of the commission.

Along with the appointment of the chairman of the commission, two members may also be selected.

But it depends on the committee how many members it appoints.

Over 4,600 complaints pending in MPHRC

Over 4,600 complaints are pending before the MP Human Rights Commission.

After the tenure of Manohar Mamtani as chairman of the MPHRC ended, nobody was appointed in his place.

A member of the commission, Rajiv Tandon, was appointed its acting chairman.

The number of pending cases has increased because Tandon is alone in the commission.