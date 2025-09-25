Indore News: CCTV Cameras To Be Installed At Bus Stops For Safety, Cleanliness |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav has directed the installation of CCTV cameras at bus stops across the city to enhance public safety, monitor cleanliness, and curb the illegal practice of putting up posters and pamphlets without permission.

During an early-morning inspection of sanitation arrangements, Yadav visited several key locations, including Janjeerwala Square, Snehlataganj, Rajkumar Bridge, Railway Station, SGSITS, Lantern Square, Jail Road, Chimanbagh, Rambagh, Tilak Path and Hamilton Road.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioners Rohit Sisonia, Abhay Rajnangaonkar and Manoj Pathak, Superintendent Engineer B.R. Lodhi, health officials and other staff.

At Janjeerwala and Lantern squares, cleanliness standards were found unsatisfactory, prompting Yadav to reprimand sanitation staff and NGOs for negligence. He also expressed displeasure over untrimmed plantation along SGSITS Road and ordered immediate maintenance.

At several bus stops, where garbage was scattered, Yadav ordered immediate cleaning and installation of CCTV cameras. The move, he said, would help in real-time monitoring, deter littering, and ensure strict action against offenders.

He also directed that challans (fines) be imposed on those putting up posters and pamphlets illegally in public places.

The commissioner further inspected Snehlataganj, Rajkumar Bridge, Nehru Park Road and areas near the railway station, instructing officials to clear footpaths. In Zone 3, he found garbage inside the Labour Commissioner s office and green waste near the labour camp, for which he ordered prompt removal.

Emphasising that sanitation in colonies, lanes and by-lanes must match that of main roads, Yadav instructed special night-time cleaning at pandals and major intersections in view of the upcoming Navratri festival.

