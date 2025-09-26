MP News: 'Congress’ Hurry May Be Harmful For OBC Category,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Congress Hurry May Harmful For OBC Category,' Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court will hear the OBC reservation case from October 8. The apex court was to hear the case from Wednesday, but its date was further extended.

The Congress accused the government of failing to put up the case properly before the court. Reacting to the Congress’s statement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the party should not hurry.

Any kind of haste will be harmful for the OBC people, and an all-party meeting was called for it, he said. Only unity before the court will be helpful, Yadav said, adding that to unhold 13% of held posts, the case was unitedly pleaded.

More than 15,000 documents have been filed in the case, Yadav said, adding that the government informed the apex court that whenever it hears the case, it should pay attention to all parties.

The government’s aim is to benefit each category of SC, ST, and OBC under the reservation policy, Yadav said.

Govt advocates in court say they are not prepared: Patwari

Reacting to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s remark that the Congress should not hurry, MPCC president Jitu Parwari said, “If the party does not react, the government will do nothing.”

Patwari said when his government gave 27% reservation to the OBC, the BJP’s shadow team moved the court against it.

This is the reason that the case has been pending for six years, he said.

At the meeting, it was decided that the government lawyer would first plead for unholding 13% of posts, he said.

But instead of doing it, the government sought a date for hearing the case after four months, for which the court pulled up the state, Patwari said.

According to Patwari, the government does not want to give a quota to the OBC, he said.