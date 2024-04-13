 MP: 'Cleaning Kshipra Is Everyone's Responsibility' - District Panchayat CEO
MP: 'Cleaning Kshipra Is Everyone's Responsibility' - District Panchayat CEO

MP: 'Cleaning Kshipra Is Everyone's Responsibility' - District Panchayat CEO

Updated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Describing river Kshipra as the identity of the people, district panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati on Friday emphasised that its purification was the social and personal responsibility of all citizens.

Prajapati was addressing a training programme of a new team at the gram panchayat level specifically dedicated for purification of Kshipra, its tributaries and drains. Highlighting the collective effort required, he underscored the need for a comprehensive action plan.

The training was imparted by Chetan Atre, Dr PS Bhargava and others, which covered a wide range of topics, including solid waste management, MNREGA, forestry, horticulture, agriculture, organic farming, water and soil conservation in view of Simhastha-2028.

One of the key objectives was the planting of saplings along a 55-kilometre stretch on both sides of the Kshipra, aiming to create a green buffer zone. Additionally, plans were discussed for constructing leach pits, soak pits, drains, wells and filtration systems to manage household water waste effectively.

For solid waste management, strategies such as constructing compost pits, garbage vehicles, public dustbins and segregation sheds were proposed at the community level. The focus extended to soil conservation in the catchment areas of the river, measures like staggered contour traps, boulder checks, gully plugs and extensive tree plantations were discussed. Water conservation initiatives were also emphasised, including the construction of percolation tanks, farm ponds, dams along the river and its drains.

