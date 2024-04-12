MP: Govt Doctor Suspended After Video Of Misconduct Goes Viral

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Burhanpur district hospital doctor was suspended after his video of making a disparaging remark over medico legal certificate (MLC) went viral.

The video said to be shot on Thursday shows Dr Singh arguing with Shahpur police cop Deepak Pradhan over MLCs for two persons.

After providing MLC for one person, Dr Singh had an argument with the cop. In the video, Dr Singh is purportedly seen telling the cop that he wasn't obliged to provide the MLC and adds, "I consider this job unimportant. I can earn much more elsewhere." He also allegedly termed Shahpur station inspector (TI) Akhilesh Mishra "third-class officer" and himself a "second-class officer." The cop after consulting his seniors returned with renewed requests for MLC.

The video shows Dr Singh saying, "I don't care about losing this job. I can get myself transferred if I want." He reportedly even claimed he could earn three times more working privately.

Following the incident, TI Mishra filed a complaint with collector Bhavya Mittal regarding Dr Singh's behaviour. CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodia confirmed receiving the complaint and said that a report would be sent to the divisional commissioner.

He also suspended Dr Singh. Hospital’s Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar Mozesh also issued a notice to Dr Singh seeking a reply on the misconduct. Dr Singh, in his defence, clarified that he had provided one MLC and requested time to verify details before providing the second one as he had patients waiting in emergency.

He also denied threatening behaviour and claimed the policeman used disrespectful language.