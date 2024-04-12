Ratlam Coaching Scandal: Arrested Coaching Director Unveils Decade-Long Reign Of Sexual Abuse & Deception In Garb Of Classes

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling revelation that has rocked entire Ratlam town, the nefarious exploits of Sanjay Porwal, the director of an English coaching centre in the town, have been laid bare, exposing a disturbing trail of abuse and manipulation.

Following a raid on the coaching centre, police unearthed a trove of evidence, including more than 10 memory cards, a pen drive, four USB data store, 20 pairs of clothes and wine bottle along with more than 500 video clips in a raid at the coaching centre.

Porwal stands accused of preying on vulnerable women and girls, exploiting their trust and innocence for his own gratification. Under the guise of teaching English, he allegedly ensnared his victims into illicit relationships, resorting to coercion and blackmail to maintain control.

Shockingly, the investigation has revealed that Porwal victimised at least 10 to 12 individuals over a span of 12 years, leaving a trail of devastation in his wake. The revelation of Porwal's heinous actions has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from local authorities.

Ratlam police have launched a comprehensive investigation, vowing to root out similar instances of exploitation in coaching centres across the area. Plans are underway to bolster security measures, including the installation of CCTVs, to prevent further abuses from occurring.

One brave survivor's complaint has led to the registration of a case of rape against Porwal, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice. As investigators delve deeper into the case, they have uncovered a disturbing pattern of deceit and manipulation, with Porwal allegedly leveraging his position to extort money from his victims through threats of public exposure.

Porwal's history of deception extends beyond his coaching endeavours, with revelations emerging of his clandestine recording of women using a musical app on his laptop. Despite being married with children, he continued his predatory behaviour, leaving a trail of shattered lives in his wake.

As the community grapples with the shocking reality of abuse and exploitation lurking within the confines of a trusted educational institution, authorities have vowed to pursue justice rigorously. The investigation serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance against those who seek to exploit positions of power for nefarious purposes.

No link to pornography found

No link to pornography found despite suspicions of accused's involvement in an international pornography racket. Police, led by SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, affirm no evidence discovered yet. Cyber team conducting thorough investigation. Accused, also a You Tuber and English coach, allegedly deceived women, recording intimate encounters without consent. Over 500 video clips recovered from mobile. Despite this, accused sent to jail following court hearing on Thursday.

Will also check bank accounts

Police station in-charge Arjun Semalia said that investigation has been started into the account of the accused. ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ For this, police forwarded mails to the bank seeking information about the transactions since the time the account was opened has been sought. This will make it clear how much it earned and where the money came from. Then on this basis the investigation will be taken place.

Semalia added that the accused also has an account in private bank. Its account numbers are being ascertained from family members.