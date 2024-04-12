Indore: OT Complex Construction Completed, Now MY Hospital Awaits OT Tables & Lights

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a delay of over one year, the construction of nine modular operation theatres (OT) in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has been completed. Moreover, the PWD’s PIU officials claimed that they have handed over the OT complex to MGM Medical College administration.

However, the college authorities expressed unawareness about the event and said that they haven’t taken over the OT Complex yet. The work of the OT complex was scheduled to be completed in March, last year but it could be completed only after a year of the deadline. OT complexes are being prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crore by PWD’s Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients in getting treatment for serious ailments. PIU’s Rajesh Makwana said that they have completed the construction work of OTs. “There are eight major and one minor OT. These have been prepared at a cost of about Rs 7 crore,” he told media.

Currently, there are a total of 15 OTs including burn units. With the construction of these new modular operation theatres, the number of OTs will increase to 24. The new OT complex is being built after the Gynaecology Department was shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital. Along with this, a 30-bed ICU is also being built. Metal and glass ceiling have been used and water proofing has been done in OTs to prevent the issue of any kind of seepage.

These OTs will be allocated department-wise and elective surgery will be done here. Every year more than 10,000 operations are being done in MY Hospital. Patients from across the division come to MY Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have sent a demand for OT tables and lights to the officials in Bhopal. We will start the operation theatres soon after getting the equipment.