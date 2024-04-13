Indore: Serpentine Queues Of Devotees At District Hospital For Amarnath Yatra Health Certificate; Many Allege Slow Process

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people reached the district hospital on Friday to get their health certificates mandatory for visiting the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Many people created a ruckus at the hospital due to the slow process of work. People alleged that they had to wait for hours in the scorching sun to get their certificates issued.

However, the doctors claimed that they could issue about 170 certificates as it required proper check-ups which takes time. The health officials have already sent a letter to the shrine board to increase the number of doctors

The health officials also said that only three doctors in the district have been authorised for the work. “It is creating trouble for both the doctors and the devotees as only three doctors have been authorised. Officials must intervene in the matter to get the number of doctors increased for issuing the certificates,” officials said.

The health department receives over 20,000 applications from devotees to get the certificates in four months of the yatra. “Last year, six doctors were authorised to issue the certificate. This year, the number is only three.

Earlier, all the in-charges of government health institutes and professors of medical college were authorised for the work,” the official said. The Yatra will commence from June 29 and advance registration for the same will start from April 15. Concerned over the same, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi has requested the principal secretary, health and other officials to get more doctors authorised for the same as a large number of devotees go on the pilgrimage every year from Indore.

The civil surgeon has also attached a list of 16 more doctors to get them authorised for issuing the certificate and also met the district Collector in this regard on Friday.