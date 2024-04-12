SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (left) and BSP Supremo Mayawati (right) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party has no plans to support BSP candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency because the party is not a member of INDIA bloc, said SP leader here on Friday.

Earlier, Congress had lent support to All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate RB Prajapati, a retired IAS officer, but withdrew it later. Voting in Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency will take place on April 26.

The nomination form of SP candidate from Khajuraho, Meera Yadav was cancelled because it was incomplete. In the seat sharing formula of INDIA bloc, Congress party has shared Khajuraho seat with Samajwadi Party. “We had a meeting in Khajuraho on Friday with the 12 independent candidates.

At the meeting, the state president Manoj Yadav and other party leaders participated,” national SP spokesperson Yash Bhartiya told Free Press. The issue of BSP candidate was also discussed but the party is not a part of the bloc, so it is not possible to support the candidate, he said.

“We have decided a few names at the meeting and will be shared by state Congress president Jitu Patwari. The name will be announced at a joint press conference on Saturday,” he added. He also said that BSP candidate had met Congress president but what decisions was done was not shared by the Congress leader.

Media advisor to state Congress president KK Mishra said no decision was taken about the candidate. As soon as Congress and SP leaders decide, the name will be announced, he added.