 Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhawani Dham, Vitthal Market & More; Check Full List Below
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Saturday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 4-5 hours in different areas on April 13. The power disruptions are necessary for the maintenance work going on in the city. 

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Bhawani Dham, Indus Park, Muskan Parishar, Santoshi Vihar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Green Surfer Factory, Trade Pavillion, Shopping Centre, IT Park and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Vitthal Mkt , Habibganj Police Thana, E5, Nabard and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Bhopal residents are advised to prepare for a short-term power outage scheduled for April 13 due to maintenance work. Utilize this opportunity to make essential arrangements to manage the temporary interruption in power supply during the specified timeframe.

Should residents have any inquiries or apprehensions regarding the power outage schedule, they can seek assistance by contacting the local electrical authority for guidance and clarification.

