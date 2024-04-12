People Of Chhindwara Will Oust 'Outsider', Ensure Victory Of Local Candidate: MP CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday claimed that the people of Chhindwara have made up their minds to oust the 'outsider' and ensure the victory of the local candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded Chhindwara district unit president Vivek Bunty Sahu against the Congress's sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, a constituency from where his father Kamal Nath has won nine times.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "Chhindwara is not the Congress's gadh (fort). The party's problem is that it only fields a candidate belonging to one family. But this time, the people of Chhindwara have decided to send the outsider out and ensure the victory of the local candidate." Yadav was present at a function where former Congress MLA Parul Sahu and Chhindwara district panchayat vice chairman Amit Saxena joined the BJP along with their supporters.

Accusing the Congress of being two-faced, the chief minister said on the one hand the party opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and turned down the invite for the consecration ceremony, on the other hand, it was asking for "duas" (prayers) for victory in the elections.

Yadav also slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting the polls from Rajgarh, over his statement that he was making efforts to get 400 people to file nominations so that the polls would be held through ballot paper.

"This shows that he (Singh) is finding an excuse for his defeat, which is certain, in the elections. People will not forgive him," he said.

During his campaign in Rajgarh last week, Singh had said polls could be held through ballot papers if nearly 400 candidates contest elections, as each EVM can have a maximum of 384 candidates, including NOTA, per constituency.

A total of 16 candidates, including NOTA, can appear on one ballot unit and 24 such units can be connected simultaneously to the control unit and not more than that.

"We will certainly form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time in a row," Yadav said.

Several people, including intellectuals, are joining the BJP, impressed by the prime minister's policies, he said.