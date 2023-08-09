MP: 50 MVA Transformer Begins Operation At Moman Barodiya In Shajapur | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): MP TRANSCO (MP Power Transmission Company) has installed a 50 MVA transformer at 132 KV sub-station Moman Barodia of Shajapur district.

State energy minister, Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that in view of the increasing demand for electricity from agriculture and domestic consumers in the Moman Barodia region, MP Transco increased the capacity of the sub-station by installing and commissioning a 50 MVA transformer. With the installation of the transformer, the capacity of Moman Barodia sub-station has increased to 70 MVA.

Tomar said that success has been achieved in making the transformer, installed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.76 crore, operational from Indore SCADA Centre through remote technology.

Tomar said that with the installation of the transformer, electricity consumers connected to Moman Barodia, Mohana, Nagjhiri, Mandoda and Shadipur in Shajapur district will greatly benefit; quality power supply will be available to them at proper voltage.

Tomar congratulated the employees of MP Transco for achieving success Transformer made operational remotely for the first time MP Transco's executive engineer, Nindosh Kerketta, said that using HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology, this transformer was made operational at Mohan Barodia, 124 km away from Indore, by clicking the mouse of the computer at SCADA Centre, Indore.

The technique has been used for the first time in Shajapur district. In the technique, the sub-station equipment is controlled and operated by a combination of human and computers. Total installed capacity of MP Transco increases to 77,875 MVA.

The total installed transformation capacity of MP TRANSCO has now increased to 77,875 MVA, of which the 400 KV side is 11,095 MVA, the 220 KV side is 32,385 MVA, and the 132 KV side is 34,485 MVA. MP TRANSCO transmits power through its 414 extra-high-tension sub-stations in Madhya Pradesh. In 14 of the 400 KV, 88 of the 220 KV, and 312 of the 132 KV sub-stations are included.