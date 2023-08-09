Indore: NEET-UG Counselling State Quota 31 Students Report To MGM Medical College On Day One |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 31 students reported to MGM Medical College on the first day of reporting, on Tuesday, after being allotted a seat in MBBS in the biggest government medical college of the state-- MGM Medical College.

The first round of state quota counselling of NEET-UG 2023 was started on July 26 and the choice filling was done between August 2 and August 4. The seat allotment was done on August 7 in which all the 209 seats of state quota were allotted.

“After the allotment of seats, the students have started reporting to the college from Tuesday. As many as 31 students have reported on the first day and the reporting for the same will be continued till August 14,” the college authorities said.

The officials added that the college has an intake capacity of 250 MBBS seats out of which 209 seats will be allotted to candidates based on state quota i.e. based on state rank of the students in NEET-UG. Meanwhile, the counselling of all India PG quota seats has also started from Tuesday.

“We have already prepared for the reporting of students after allotment of the seats. We are scrutinising the documents minutely and the process for admission is undergoing,” the college authorities said. +box //Only half of all India quota seats filled During the first counselling of UG all India quota seats, only half of the seats were filled.

The medical college found only 18 candidates in the first round that concluded on August 4 against 37 seats that are available. Officials said that the remaining seats will be available for the second counselling and the third counselling which is to be held in the last week of August. There are over 2,300 MBBS seats in 14 government medical colleges in the state and 15 per cent of seats i.e. 339 are reserved for all India quota.