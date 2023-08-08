WATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls

Gully Boy Chouhan: BJP Launches Official Theme Song 'Apna Mama Aayega' Ahead Of MP Polls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, has launched its theme song titled ‘Apna Mama Aayega’ featuring CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in view of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled later this year. The song is based on the popular rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Bollywood movie 'Gully Boy’.

The saffron party shared the theme song on CM Chouhan's official twitter account which is managed by his personal team.

The upbeat song begins with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s iconic address to youths ‘Mere priya bhanje aur bhanjiyon’ (My dear nephews and neices).

Read Also Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

The song also encompasses BJP’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas’, while listing all the achievements of the Shivraj government, taking jibes on the opposition Congress party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the song shows CM Chouhan interacting with people while lyrics in the background say, “Wo janta ke liye aaya hai to sabka sir uthaega.”

'Apna Mama Aayega'

Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly known as ‘Mama’ among the state’s population, hence the song’s title. With the release of the song, it is clear that BJP has tried to focus on Chouhan’s popularity among the people.

BJP in full election mode

Assembly elections on 230 seats of the state are due later this year. Both the BJP and Congress have announced election committees and poll-incharges of their respective parties. The ruling party is not leaving any stone unturned to seal its win. Senior party leaders are regularly visiting the state to make sure everything is in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Sagar district on August 12 to perform Bhoomipujan for construction of Sant Ravidas temple.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)