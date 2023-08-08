 WATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls

WATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls

The upbeat song begins with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s iconic address ‘Mere priya bhanje aur bhanjiyon’, which he does in his public rallies while speaking to a crowd of children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Gully Boy Chouhan: BJP Launches Official Theme Song 'Apna Mama Aayega' Ahead Of MP Polls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, has launched its theme song titled ‘Apna Mama Aayega’ featuring CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in view of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled later this year. The song is based on the popular rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Bollywood movie 'Gully Boy’.

The saffron party shared the theme song on CM Chouhan's official twitter account which is managed by his personal team.

The upbeat song begins with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s iconic address to youths ‘Mere priya bhanje aur bhanjiyon’ (My dear nephews and neices).

Read Also
Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years
article-image

The song also encompasses BJP’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas’, while listing all the achievements of the Shivraj government, taking jibes on the opposition Congress party. 

The video of the song shows CM Chouhan interacting with people while lyrics in the background say, “Wo janta ke liye aaya hai to sabka sir uthaega.”

'Apna Mama Aayega'

Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly known as ‘Mama’ among the state’s population, hence the song’s title. With the release of the song, it is clear that BJP has tried to focus on Chouhan’s popularity among the people. 

BJP in full election mode

Assembly elections on 230 seats of the state are due later this year. Both the BJP and Congress have announced election committees and poll-incharges of their respective parties. The ruling party is not leaving any stone unturned to seal its win. Senior party leaders are regularly visiting the state to make sure everything is in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Sagar district on August 12 to perform Bhoomipujan for construction of Sant Ravidas temple.

Read Also
MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls

WATCH: 'Apna Mama Aayega'... BJP Launches Official Theme Song Featuring CM Shivraj Ahead Of MP Polls

MP: Lokayukta Unearths Property Worth Rs 10 Crore During Raids At Store-Keeper Posted In Rajgarh...

MP: Lokayukta Unearths Property Worth Rs 10 Crore During Raids At Store-Keeper Posted In Rajgarh...

Bhopal: What Is The Point Of Making Hindu Nation, 82 Per Cent Are Hindus Here", Kamal Nath Said

Bhopal: What Is The Point Of Making Hindu Nation, 82 Per Cent Are Hindus Here

Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To...

Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To...