Indore: Duo Tries To Sell Snatched Mobile To Celebrate Friend's Birthday, Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a person in the Kanadiya area on Tuesday. They confessed to committing the crime to celebrate the birthday of their friend. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to the police, information was received that two persons were seen near Gokul Nagar Square trying to sell the robbed mobile phone. The police gathered more information and managed to arrest two persons named Devraj Singh and Sunil Nigam from there.

The accused informed the police that they along with their accomplice named Raja, who is on the run, had snatched a mobile phone from a person on Bicholi Mardana Road. They informed the police that they committed the crime to celebrate their friend’s birthday.

A mobile phone was recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further as police believe that they may confess to more such crimes. The bike used in the crime was also seized by the police.

Two Nabbed With Stole Car

Khajrana police arrested two persons for stealing a car in the area, police said on Tuesday. The car was also recovered from them and further investigation is underway in the case.

According to the police, the car owner had lodged a complaint on Monday that his car was stolen from near a dargah in the Khajrana area. The police started an investigation and managed to arrest two persons named Hashim Ali and Badshah Khan, the residents of Khajrana area of the city.

The police are trying to gather information about other crimes committed by the accused. Police claimed that they had arrested the accused within a few hours of the theft.

Woman Robbed Of Purse, Mobile Phone

A woman was robbed of her purse containing cash and a mobile phone by three persons on a bike in the Vijay Nagar area on Monday.

According to the police, Seema Rathore, a resident of Scheme Number 54 lodged a complaint that she was going somewhere when three persons on a bike came from behind and snatched her purse.

Rs 5,200 and a mobile phone were kept in her purse. The police claimed that CCTVs are being checked and the accused would be arrested soon.

