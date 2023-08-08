Bhopal: From Peon’s Son To One Born In Businessman’s Family, 185 Clear Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 185 students from city have cleared CA Foundation, the entrance examination for Chartered Accountancy course, conducted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

In all, 847 students had appeared for examination held from June 24-30. Of them, 185 (21.84%) cleared the exam. The results were declared on Monday evening. Free Press talked to some of them.

Excerpts:

I Played Chess

I had scored 96.4% in Class 12 examination conducted by MPBSE and was the state topper in the commerce stream. My father is a peon and my mother is a housewife.

I chose commerce stream as it offers a much wider scope. I studied for six hours every day. I am not on social media. To relieve stress, I used to listen to music, play chess and chat with my friends. .

- Yashvardhan Marawi

Talked To Teachers, Friends

My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife. I belong to Rajgarh district but have been living in Bhopal for past three years. I had decided to become a CA when I was in Class 10.

I studied for about six months, devoting about four hours every day to studies. I had scored 93% in Class 12. Even if I am unable to become a CA, there is enough scope. As for social media, I was only on WhatsApp. When felt stressed, I used to talk to my teachers and friends.

- Hariom Ruleha

Watched Motivational Movies

My father is a businessman and my mother runs household. I am from Chhatarpur. I know becoming a Chartered Accountant is very tough, I have to be patient. I spent eight hours in the coaching class and four hours on self-study.

My percentage in Class 12 examination was 94 and I stood seventh in the state merit list. When I felt stressed, I used to talk to teachers and watched motivational movies like Super 30. I also watched YouTube videos related to my subject.

- Arti Gupta

Cricket Helped To De-Stress

I am from a village in Rewa district, where my father does farming and my mother is a housewife. All my friends were preparing either for NEET or JEE.

I wanted to do something different so I chose CA. I scored 92% in Class 12. I devoted eight hours every day to self-study. When I felt stressed, I used to play cricket with children.

- Rohit Patel

