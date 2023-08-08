Indore: Independence Day Main Function To Be Held At RAPTC Ground

Independence Day | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day will be celebrated with full dignity on August 15 in the district. The main function will be held at RAPTC ground located at Mahesh Guard Line. Extensive preparations for the ceremony have started. Collector Ilayaraja T has given instructions to complete all the preparations for the event on time.

The collector reviewed the preparations in a meeting held at his office on Monday. Officers including ADM Sapna Lovenshi, chief executive officer of district panchayat Vandana Sharma, additional collector Roshan Rai and Rajendra Raghuvanshi were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the collector also reviewed the progress in complaints received under CM Helpline. He also gave instructions to keep all government offices and government institutions clean and orderly. He also reviewed the programmes to be organised on August 15 in the district. He also assigned responsibilities to the officers of various departments for the function.

He instructed that cultural programmes should also be organised at the function this year. He said that all officers and employees should compulsorily participate in the organisation of this national festival. Flag hoisting should be done compulsorily in all government offices and institutions. Flag hoisting programme will be organised from gram panchayat to district level. He also gave instructions to make electrical decorations at all government offices, institutions, major buildings, intersections etc. He said that officers and employees and organisations who have done excellent work throughout the year should be rewarded at the ceremony.

For this, instructions were given to invite proposals by August 12. It was informed that the final review of the preparations for the function would be held on August 13 at 9 am.

