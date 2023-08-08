Congress MP Rahul Gandhi To Visit Wayanad On August 12-13

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

New Delhi, August 8: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday informed that Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Wayanad, Kerala, from August 12 to August 13. This will be his first visit since he was reinstated as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament on Monday.

KC Venugopal Tweets

In this regard, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to Twitter and said, "On 12-13 August, Rahul Gandhi ji will be in his constituency, Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won and their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!"

Earlier Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. The Congress leader who was disqualified from the Lower House in March 2023 was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

Parliamentary membership restored

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court issued notice to the Gujarat government in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24.

