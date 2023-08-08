Rahul Gandhi Opts Out From Initiating No Trust Debate In Parliament; 'He's Developed Cold Feet', Mocks BJP

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Delhi: In what came as a shocker moments before the No Confidence debate started in the Parliament on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted out to from initiating the debate from the Opposition's side. Gandhi was likely to open debate today, as confirmed by multiple media reports. However, due to his sudden move, Gaurav Gogoi took charge and initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha.

Soon after the debate was initiated by Gogoi, the BJP mocked the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over the sudden backoff. "He's developed cold feet," said BJP while taking a jibe at the Wayanad MP.

Gaurav Gogoi Bats For Opposition

Gaurav Gogoi while batting for the debate stated that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought forward the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice.

"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.

Gogoi Attacks PM Modi

Gogoi launched a scathing attack at PM Modi stating that the PM had taken a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) to not speak in the Parliament so the opposition was compelled to introduce the motion to break his silence.

"Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi firmly asked in front of the MPs in Lok Sabha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)