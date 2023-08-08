Bhopal: Clouds Of Not Getting Tickets Loom Over 25 Congress MLAs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Congress president Kamal Nath is in no mood to take any risk, since his aim is to form the next government.

This is the reason that nearly 25 legislators might not be given tickets.

The survey conducted by Nath indicates poor performance by many legislators in their constituencies.

Despite several warnings, these legislators have not improved their performance, so they may be denied tickets in the ensuing election.

Nath has conducted three surveys in all assembly constituencies in the past one year.

He has also conducted a survey over the prospects of the present legislators in the upcoming election.

Nearly 25 of them are batting on a sticky wicket in their constituencies.

A few MLAs have been kept in category B, since their report cards are not good.

Similarly, some legislators have been kept in category C, because they are in a very bad state in their seats.

There are barely any chances of improvement in their performance before the election. So, it is sure that they will be denied tickets.

The opposition generally avoids denying tickets to those who have won election.

In 2013, the Congress could not form government, since many of its legislators lost the election.

Consequently, Nath is ready to use surgeon’s scalpel at the time of distributing tickets to certain legislators this time.

The legislators in poor state are: Murli Morwal (Badnagar), Panchilal Meda (Dharampuri), Veersingh Bhuria (Thandla), Chandrabhaga Kirade (Pansemal) Gyarasi Lal Rawat (Sendhwa), Ravi Joshi (Khargone), Vipin Wankhede (Agar), Devendra Patel (Udaipura), Braha Malawi (Ghodadongri), Nilay Daga (Betul), Sunita Patel (Gadarwara), Arjun Kakodiya (Barghat), Ashok Maskole (Niwas), Sanjay Yadav (Bargi), Neeraj Dixit (Maharajpur), Tarbar Singh (Banda), Mewaram Jatav (Gohad) and Babu Patel (Jandel).

According to Nath, those who will get tickets have been given indications. There is no haste in issuing the first list of candidates, he said.

