Indore: ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Drive To Start Tomorrow

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ drive will start in the district on August 9 as per the guidelines given by the state government.

Under this campaign, various programmes will be organised all over the district. Extensive preparations for the campaign have started. The campaign will run till 30 August. Under the campaign, programmes will be held on a wide scale on 9th August.

Regarding the preparations, a review meeting was organised here at collector's office on Monday. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat was especially present there. In the meeting, collector Ilayaraja T, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, chief executive officer of district panchayat Vandana Sharma, chief executive officer of Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar, and various public representatives and officers of concerned departments were present.

In the meeting, a point-by-point review of the ongoing preparations for the campaign was made. On this occasion, minister Silawat said that this is a big campaign related to patriotism. This campaign should be organised with full dignity. Wide public participation should be ensured in the campaign. All officers should organise this campaign with full seriousness and interest.

Collector Ilayaraja informed about the outline of the campaign. He said that programmes will be organised in all gram panchayats and nagar panchayats on August 9. He informed that nodal officers have been appointed for the successful operation and arrangements of the campaign. Additional commissioner Municipal Corporation has been made the nodal officer for the successful operation of the campaign in urban areas.