MP: 37 Businessmen Duped Of ₹83 Lakh Over Allotment Of Warehouse Lease In Guna

Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 37 traders were cheated of more than Rs 83 lakh on the name of the allotment of warehouse lease at Binaganj Krishi Upaj Mandi in Guna district.

The matter came to light after complaining traders rushed to the police station and lost their complaint against the assistant sub-inspector and employee posted at Mandi. The police are now investigating the matter.

According to the information, 37 traders from Binaganj Krishi Upaj Mandi, along with Grain Merchant Association president Pawan Shivhare, reached the police post and submitted a complaint application.

Traders said that the assistant sub inspector posted in the mandi and another employee took Rs 2.25 lakh from each trader as security advance amount for giving lease on the land for the warehouse on January 21, 2021. In this way, Rs 83.25 lakh was deposited from 37 traders.

When the traders asked for receipt of the said amount, the assistant sub inspector and the employee said that it would be given later. Since the matter was related to the mandi office, the traders did not pressurise them to give the receipt.

Traders claimed that when the warehouse lease was not available, they put pressure on both of them to return the money, and then both of them started procrastinating.

Traders allege that market employees are being warned of action if they continuously demand the return of the amount given for leasing. In fact, they are repeatedly pressuring the assistant sub inspector and the employee for the amount of Rs 83 lakh.

Therefore, the market administration has issued notices to the traders to remove the tin sheds from the warehouse. In the application given to the police, it was alleged that both employees were asking the businessmen to give written approval for receiving the amount. While threatening to cancel the licences of the market traders, both employees have also gotten signatures on blank papers.

Agreed due to fear of loss of business

The traders, who came to Binaganj police outpost along with the Grain Merchant Association to lodge their complaint, said that the assistant sub inspector and the concerned employee had talked about ruining their business. So he agreed to both of them. But even after this, when the amount of Rs 83.25 lakh was not returned, he decided to lodge a complaint with the police. After this, the traders have applied to the police post, demanding to register a case of fraud.