Bhopal: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Sees Marginal Decline In Prey Base

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising numbers of tigers and leopards, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is witnessing a marginal decline in the prey base, prompting the authorities to look into the possibilities of increasing the grassland. The officials have decided to relocate at least ten villages from the core area; one of the villages has in principle given the nod for the relocation.

Accepting that there has been marginal decline in the prey base, a senior official said that earlier the density of Cheetals was 41 per square kilometers which now has come down to 36. The situation is not worrisome but still efforts are being made to increase the grassland to support the cheetal population. Had the cheetal density come down to 15-16 per square kilometers then it would have been alarming, he added.

When contacted, Deputy Director and District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that to provide necessary fillip to the prey base, there is plan to relocate ten villages situated inside the core area. As of now, the villagers of Gadpuri have agreed for the relocation. Most of the people of this village are ready for the relocation.

When this particular village is shifted out from the core area, a wide area would be available for grassland which will help in increasing the prey base. Along with this, measures are being taken to improve the available grassland spread in 1535 square kilometers of the tiger reserve, the official added. Behavioural change is being witnessed in tigers here as it s difficult to chase and kill the cheetals in the wild, the big cats are targeting easy prey like cattle.