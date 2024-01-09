MP: Two Groups Attack Each Other During 'Akshat Yatra', Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out after one group stopped the other group from taking out religious 'Akshat Yatra' in Shajapur on Monday. One person has sustained minor injuries, and as many as 24 people have been booked.

Section 144 has been imposed in three areas of the city, said the police.

Police, including Ujjain Range Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh and Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Goyal, along with Collector Riju Bafna, intervened and took control of the situation.

According to information, a group of people started 'Akshat Yatra', visiting door-to-door and inviting people to be part of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony by lighting diyas at their houses on January 22.

However, as the yatra reached the Lalpura area, another group started creating disturbances.

On Monday, around 8:30 p.m., a group participating in a routine evening procession near a mosque on Nag-Nagin Road faced obstruction from seven to eight individuals. The procession, part of the preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was stopped, as per the details in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Mohit Rathore, a participant in the procession.

The individuals obstructing the procession instructed them not to proceed with it in the area, leading to a gathering of more people. The situation escalated as the participants were allegedly manhandled and stones were thrown at them, as mentioned in the FIR.

According to the complainant, the attackers even used swords, and stones were thrown from rooftops. In response to the complaint, the police registered an FIR against 24 identified individuals and 15-20 unidentified persons.

The SP, Yashpal Rajput, reported that despite some tension, one person suffered minor injuries, and peace has been restored in the area under the imposed Section 144.