Indore: Gas Agency Owner Robbed Of ₹2 Lakh In Broad Day-Light; Investigation On

Indore: Gas Agenct Owner Robbed Of ₹2 Lakh, Investigation On | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gas agency owner was robbed of Rs 2 lakh by two unidentified persons who poured red chilies into his eyes and struck him on the head in the Chandan Nagar police station area on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Govind Gurnani, a resident of Annapurna area and owns a gas godown in Jawahar Tekri.

ACP Annapurna Nandani Sharma said that the incident occurred around 6 pm when Govind was going from his gas godown in Jawahar Tekri to his office in Karbala on a two-wheeler.

When he reached near Dastur Garden, two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler stopped him and assaulted him. The accused hit him on the head, poured red chillies into his eyes, and fled after taking his bag containing Rs 2 lakh.

They also snatched his mobile phone, which the accused later threw midway near Kabristan. The police recovered the mobile phone. Police believed that the accused might have trailed him.

The whole incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby the crime spot. The police have started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.