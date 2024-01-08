MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State, Frost Expected In Malwa; Sun Plays Peek-A-Boo In Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dropping temperatures in state are affecting daily life as a cold wave persists for the past seven days. Sun shone in Bhopal and Indore after four days on Monday, however, it was light and dim. The city experienced chilly weather on Monday morning, with dense fog reducing visibility to 10 meters.

Several cities, including Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Raisen, and Ujjain, are also witnessing similar cold weather conditions. The weather department predicts a likelihood of frost in the Malwa region and surrounding areas in the next two days.

Sunday saw a mix of rain and fog, accompanied by cold winds. The situation prevailed as Bhopal became the second coldest city in the state, recording a daytime temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius. Raisen marked a maximum temperature of 17.8 degrees, while Guna recorded 18.8 degrees. The state experienced misty and foggy conditions, affecting visibility and causing inconvenience to the residents.

Trough line from Gujarat to UP Impacting weather in Madhya Pradesh

Meteorologist Sahu explained that a cyclonic circulation system is present over northern Uttar Pradesh, while another cyclonic circulation is over Rajasthan. Additionally, a trough line from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh is influencing the weather in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in fog, rain, and cold winds. The active system is expected to persist in the Malwa region and surrounding areas for the next two days. A western disturbance is anticipated to be active again from January 8 to 12, bringing fog and light rain.

According to the weather department, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, making it the second coldest city.