MP Shocker: Man Kills Wife's Brother In Greed Of Property In Gwalior, Arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his two aides, was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law (wife's brother) over his father-in-law's property in Gwalior on Monday. The accused, along with two of his partners, committed the crime on January 4 near Gwalior airport.

The 24-year-old deceased, named Upendra Yadav, was found strangled on the night of January 4. His brother-in-law, Sanjay Yadav, also known as Bhure, along with two others named Raja and Umar Mohammad, were arrested by the police on Monday.

According to information, accused Sanjay Yadav was greedy for his dead father-in-law's property. However, his brother-in-law (wife's brother), Upendra Yadav, the only son, was the natural heir. The accused decided to kill Upendra and grab his land and house.

Interestingly, Upendra's father, Janak Singh, was also murdered over a decade ago, which highlighted the complex family dynamics at play.

The trio allegedly lured Upendra under the guise of showing him a plot near Behat Chauki, where they strangled him through the neck till death. The perpetrators attempted to conceal the murder by staging the scene to look like an accident by intentionally colliding with Upendra using their car.

Both of Sanjay’s partners have criminal records; Umar Mohammad was previously involved in a past murder case, and Raja was involved in a harassment case. The police are now focused on gathering evidence, including the vehicle and mobile phones, to build a case against the suspects.