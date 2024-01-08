Indore: 36 Hours & Counting, Cops Clueless About Abducted Girl, Ex-fiancé |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police were clueless about the girl, who was abducted by her ex fiancé and his friends from her place in Chhatripura area, even after over 36 hours of the incident. However, the police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon and the girl would be rescued from their clutches.

ACP (Sarafa) Hemant Chouhan said that the girl was abducted by her fiancé named Raju Machaya from Baag in Dhar district and his five friends from her place in Chhatripura area in the wee hours of Friday. Before abducting the girl, the accused first locked the houses of her neighbours from outside and later they barged into her house. They also thrashed her brother.

Two teams have been sent to Baag and Alirajpur area in search of the accused and to rescue the girl. ACP said that the girl is safe as she had talked to her family members. The mobile phone of the accused is switched off so the police are facing difficulty in finding his location. Our first priority is to free the girl from the clutches of the accused, the ACP added.

It is said that the girl’s family members had fixed her marriage with the accused a month ago but they later changed their mind and cancelled the engagement due to which the accused got angry and abducted the girl. The family members of the girl had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from the family members of the accused for the marriage.