 Indore: CM Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Elevated Corridor On Jan 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: CM Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Elevated Corridor On Jan 17

Indore: CM Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Elevated Corridor On Jan 17

The PWD’s most esteemed project has received complete sanction after three years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Indore: CM Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Elevated Corridor On Jan 17 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform bhoomi poojan of an elevated corridor from LIG Square to Navlakha.

The PWD’s most esteemed project has received complete sanction after three years.

Minister for urban development and housing Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday announced the date after a meeting the officials concerned at AiCTSL office.

“The foundation stone of the elevated corridor will be laid on January 17 by the CM. The construction of the flyover has been finalised. The flyover will have three arms—one will be at Palasia Square towards MG Road, one at Geeta Bhawan toward Madhumilan Square and another at Shivaji Vatika Square,” Vijayvargiya said.

“Around 46 percent of the traffic will go through this flyover, which will ease traffic jams on AB Road,” he added.

Stating that the BRTS will not be affected due to the project, the minister said that buses will be operated as usual and if needed, the number of buses will be increased with the growth of number of passengers.

Similarly, a decision was also taken on the construction of a flyover at Mari Mata Square, which will be constructed by the IDA.

Also, one bridge has been planned at Bada Ganpati Square, which will ensure smooth traffic flow.

PROJECT DETAILS

Elevated corridor

Stretch – LIG Square to Navlakha Square

Distance - 4.5 Km

Number of signals/stoppage – 8

Average stoppage time– 2.15 minutes

Project cost – Rs 325 crore (approx)

Project duration – 24 months

Read Also
Indore: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Step Towards Making India A Developed Country
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste

Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Indore Bags 7-Star Rating Under 'Garbage-Free City' Category, Bhopal Gets 5...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Indore Bags 7-Star Rating Under 'Garbage-Free City' Category, Bhopal Gets 5...

MP: Ensure Purity Of Kshipra Water, CM Yadav Tells Officials In Ujjain

MP: Ensure Purity Of Kshipra Water, CM Yadav Tells Officials In Ujjain

Indore: City Bus Hits Couple, Woman Dies

Indore: City Bus Hits Couple, Woman Dies