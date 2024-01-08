Indore: CM Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Elevated Corridor On Jan 17 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform bhoomi poojan of an elevated corridor from LIG Square to Navlakha.

The PWD’s most esteemed project has received complete sanction after three years.

Minister for urban development and housing Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday announced the date after a meeting the officials concerned at AiCTSL office.

“The foundation stone of the elevated corridor will be laid on January 17 by the CM. The construction of the flyover has been finalised. The flyover will have three arms—one will be at Palasia Square towards MG Road, one at Geeta Bhawan toward Madhumilan Square and another at Shivaji Vatika Square,” Vijayvargiya said.

“Around 46 percent of the traffic will go through this flyover, which will ease traffic jams on AB Road,” he added.

Stating that the BRTS will not be affected due to the project, the minister said that buses will be operated as usual and if needed, the number of buses will be increased with the growth of number of passengers.

Similarly, a decision was also taken on the construction of a flyover at Mari Mata Square, which will be constructed by the IDA.

Also, one bridge has been planned at Bada Ganpati Square, which will ensure smooth traffic flow.

PROJECT DETAILS

Elevated corridor

Stretch – LIG Square to Navlakha Square

Distance - 4.5 Km

Number of signals/stoppage – 8

Average stoppage time– 2.15 minutes

Project cost – Rs 325 crore (approx)

Project duration – 24 months