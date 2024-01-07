Indore: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Step Towards Making India A Developed Country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at Mangalia in Indore district on Saturday. Addressing the programme, Governor Patel said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an innovative effort to fulfill the resolve of upliftment and development of the people. Also, the Yatra is a step towards making India a developed country.

Governor Patel said that the Yatra will definitely be helpful in realising resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the biggest initiative till date to take the government's welfare programmes and services to the underprivileged. In the programme, Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Usha Thakur and Madhu Verma, IDA Chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, District Panchayat President Reena Malviya and other public representatives were also especially present. Divisional Commissioner Malsingh and Collector Asheesh Singh and other officers were also present in the programme.

Addressing the programme, Governor Patel said that this is a turning point in the history of the nation where rapid development is taking place. The whole world is watching India's progress. India has established a new position in the world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards being a developed nation. He said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an important step towards making India a developed country. He added that people no longer have to wander to avail benefits of government schemes and programmes.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a journey to make India a developed nation. Through this yatra, the government is reaching the doorsteps of common people. Through the Yatra, it is being ensured that every needy person gets the benefit of government schemes and programmes. He said that the country is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The overall development of the country is taking place. The country has become stronger.

Tulsiram Silawat said that such public welfare schemes and programmes have been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through which common people are getting positive benefits. New positive changes are being seen in his life. Happiness is being seen on the faces of farmers, their respect has increased. Homeless people are realising their dream of owning a house and getting permanent houses. Irrigation facilities are expanding rapidly. Through Ayushman Card, a guarantee of up to Rs 5 lakh is available for treatment.